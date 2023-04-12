Search icon
WB Class 12 Board Result 2023: When to expect? Check important details here

WB Class 12 Board Result 2023 will be declared soon at the official website-- wbchse.wb.gov.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 12, 2023, 08:06 PM IST

West Bengal Class 12 Board Exam 2023| Photo: PTI

The Class 12 result for the West Bengal Board exam is expected to be released soon. Once the evaluation process ends for the WB Class 12 Board Exam 2023, the board will release the confirmed date and time of the board result release. 

Candidates who appeared for the West Bengal Board 12th exam 2023 will be able to check the class 12 board result from the official website-- wbchse.wb.gov.in and wbresults.nic.in. Candidates will need their roll number and other details to log in to the portal. The board will hold a press conference to announce these results after which the result link will be activated.

Talking to HT Digital on Wednesday, West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) President Dr Chiranjib Bhattacharjee said “The process of evaluation of the Class 12 answer sheets is in progress and we are getting marks of students. The West Bengal Board Class 12 results are expected to be declared in the last week of May or the first week of June 2023,” Bhattacharjee added.

