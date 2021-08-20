Ways to ace CBSE's MCQ based term 1 board exams - Step-by-step guide

With the recent announcement of CBSE's new syllabus rationalization and assessment policy, now the exams will be based on the MCQ format. The syllabus has been divided into two parts, with a 50 per cent syllabus across each term. The exams will be based on MCQs with a duration of 90 minutes in Term 1 and a two hours examination for the second term comprising of case-based, situation-based questions, open-ended, short answer, and long answer type questions.

Here are a few tips to solve these MCQs: One should focus on theory:

Students should focus on theory with exams approaching. MCQs need more focus on theory and are difficult to crack.

Also read CBSE 12th blueprint for term 1 to score 40/40 in maths

Balance theory and MCQs:

Since the exams will be based on MCQs, students need to practice more using the MCQ-based question banks. Question banks give us an insight into the techniques one can use in the exam.

Practice rigorously:

Practice makes perfect - we all have heard of this term and indeed practice does make us more accustomed to things and teach us better ways to solve a problem or select an answer. One can try to solve objective questions from NCERT textbooks, and the MCQ Question Banks for Class 10 & 12 also includes Practice Questions from CBSE's official Question Bank and unit-wise periodic tests, which further help students in getting thorough practice. Solve more papers:

Solving more papers will make you more efficient and smart for exams. One should solve CBSE sample papers available for their class. Solving more papers also gives us an idea of the marking system and tells us how much we can practice.

Examination-day strategy: On the day of the examination, one must read instructions carefully, scan the paper from top to bottom. A student should attempt those questions first that they are confident about and slowly increase their speed while filling the OMR sheet. Then answer the ones that need a little thinking and lastly, try to answer those questions that you left which need a bit more attention. MCQs may seem easy but can be really difficult to crack. You have to be 100 per cent attentive and well-read to score good marks.