'Was tough to read and write': 90% visually impaired Anishka Goyal scores big in CBSE 2026 Class 10 but doctor dream uncertain

Despite being eligible for PwD provisions, Anishka Goyal took the CBSE Class 10 exam in the general category. With 90% visual impairment, she relied on a magnifying device to read and write. Know about her journey, family background and challenges.

A 17-year-old student from Uttar Pradesh's Hathras aced in her CBSE 2026 Class 10 despite being 90% visually impaired. 'I have never made myself feel that I am visually disabled and always try to take myself as a normal student and always take my past school exams as a normal student," said Anishka Goyal, who scored 92.6 % in her CBSE Class 10 boards this year, with roughly 10% of vision.

With 90% visual impairment, how did Anishka Goyal score 92.6 per cent in CBSE Class 10?

Despite having a PwD provision, Anishka appeared for CBSE Class 10 in the general category, battling a lack of visibility. She used a magnifying device, which revealed she had lost it before her pre-board exam. "It was tough to read and write due to the lack of visibility. There was one instance when my magnifying device got out of order one day before my pre-board exam, and we had to send it to Delhi on the same day for repair. My Mama took a leave from his office and got it repaired for me. So, it was my family's support to overcome those challenges, and I always wanted to treat myself as normal, so I never wanted my stress to come in between my study and homework," said Anishka with interaction with DNA India.

"I was keeping my notebooks and test books near my eyes for studying, and then kept revising the concepts and visualizing it in my mind. I used mobile phone cameras to zoom the text and last year got the magnifying device for zooming the text for studying," revealed Anishka on how she dealt with her disability.

When Anishka Goyal suffered health challenges

Despite health setbacks, including gallbladder stones last year and people advising her to quit studies, Anishka Goyal stayed firm. Backed by her parents and maternal family, the 90% visually impaired student said she refused to give up. "I saw so many ups and downs, even I had a stomach problem last year due to gallbladder stones, but I was firm that I have to do my best and let the problem come, but I will not give up and will keep studying. Even though due to my problem, people suggested that I stop studying, but my dream is to study hard and become something in my life and show that I can do," she said.

Anishka's Doctor dream feels uncertain

Anishka said she wanted to become a doctor, but is uncertain if her visual impairment will permit it. Regardless, she plans to give her best in any field she chooses."I wanted to become a doctor to be honest but due to this disability not sure if it allows me to go for that, but for sure, whatever I will do my best," she said.

About Anishka's life and family background

Born on April 16, 2009, to Nitin Agrawal and Shikha Agrawal, Anishka lives in a small nuclear family. She studied in Rajendra Lohia Vidya Mandir, Hathras, UP. In the CBSE Class 10 exam, she scored 86 in English, 93 in Hindi, 79 in Mathematics, 95 in Science, and 94 in Social Science.

Anishka's CBSE Class 10 marksheet