Want to study EV technology? THIS top college has launched online PG Diploma course; check fees, how to apply

Electric vehicles have widely been described as the future of mobility and the EV sector has seen tremendous growth in recent years. Now for those wanting to learn about EV technology, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has introduced a new one-year course. The esteemed tech school has launched an online Post-Graduate Diploma in EV Technology through its Centre for Automotive Research and Tribology (CART). The programme is especially suitable for engineers, researchers, entrepreneurs, and other professionals who want to build knowledge and skills in green mobility.

What is the overview of IIT Delhi's EV tech course?

IIT Delhi's diploma course will cover a range of topics concerning the EV ecosystem. Subjects that will be part of it include battery management systems, power electronics, powertrain design, charging infrastructure, safety systems, and the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the sector. According to Prof Deepak Kumar, the head of CART at IIT Delhi, the course is "not just about electric vehicles, it is about building a sustainable future. Our goal is to develop a generation of professionals who can blend theory, technology, and real-world applications to revolutionise the automotive industry."

What is the structure of the diploma course?

Classes for the diploma course will be delivered via live online sessions by IIT Delhi faculty members. The programme also features an on-campus immersion module, allowing students to experience lab exposure and academic interaction at the top institute. The programme comprises hands-on simulations, case studies, assignments, and a semester-long research project under the supervision of IITD faculty. There will also be projects based on current industry challenges. Upon the completion of the course, students will receive the following:

A PG Diploma certificate awarded by IIT Delhi

Official recognition as part of the IIT Delhi alumni network

What is the eligibility criteria and how can you apply?

Admissions to the course will be done based on academic merit and professional background. According to IITD's official website, people with either of the following qualifications are eligible to apply:

Bachelor’s degree in any Electrical Science discipline with a minimum of a first-class

Diploma in any Electrical Science discipline with a minimum of first-class and at least 3 years of experience

Applications for the course are currently open and can be submitted online through IIT Delhi's website. The application deadline is set for September 30. The course fee is Rs 4,50,000 (plus 18% GST). For more details on the programme, visit the official website.