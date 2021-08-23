Want to get admission in IITs without clearing JEE Advanced? Here's how you can do this

As the college admission season has started in India, students are in a frenzy to secure their seats in undergraduate and postgraduate programmes. The Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) are the most sought after educational institutes in the country and thus, lakhs of students try their luck to get in IITs.

The most common way to get admission in a course offered by IITs is to appear for the JEE Advanced examination, which is conducted every year. Students who secure the top ranks in the JEE Main examination are eligible to appear for JEE Advanced.

Appearing for JEE Advanced is not the only way to seek admission in IITs across the country. The full list of entrances and courses to secure a seat in any Indian Institute of Technology is mentioned below.

UCEED

IITs are not only famous for their engineering courses, but also the wide array of design courses they offer. The Undergraduate Common Entrance Examination for Design (UCEED) is conducted every year for admission into B.Des. courses offered by the premium institutes.

CEED

Students who want to seek admission in postgraduate design courses offered by the IITs can appear for the Common Entrance Examination for Design (CEED). Students who clear this exam will be able to secure their seats in the M.Des. courses offered by IITs. To appear for this exam, the candidate must have a bachelor’s degree in engineering/ architecture/ design/ interior design courses.

IIT JAM

The IIT Joint Admission test for Masters (JAM) is conducted for students who have completed their B.Sc and are now seeking admission in M.Sc courses. The entrance test is conducted every year in February for a total of seven M.Sc courses. Students have the provision of appearing for two M.Sc courses each year.

HSEE

If you are an Arts student who wants to study in IITs, then HSEE is the entrance examination for you. The Humanities and Social Sciences Entrance Examination (HSEE) is conducted for admission into five year integrated Masters courses in IITs. Students can seek admission into courses such as Development Studies, Economics, English and Environmental Studies, among others.

GATE

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is conducted by IITs every year for admission into postgraduate and masters courses such as M.Tech, M.E., and direct PhD. Students with an undergraduate degree in B.Tech can appear for the GATE exam. Candidates who are in the final year of their courses can also appear for the exam.

CAT

Students who want to seek admission in management courses offered by IITs and IISc can appear for the Common Admission Test (CAT), which is conducted every year by the Indian Institute of Management. CAT is only conducted for postgraduation management courses and students must have an undergraduate degree to appear for the exam.

UGC-NET

Students who wish to apply for PhD admission or research in IITs can appear for the UGC National Eligibility Test (NET). Students who are shortlisted on the basis of their scored in UGC NET have to appear for the interview round to get selected for PhD.

Short-term online courses by IITs

During the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, several IITs have started offering short term courses in online mode in several fields. Students need not appear for an entrance examination for entry into these courses, and certificates will be provided at the completion of each course. These courses are being offered in subjected such as data science and artificial intelligence.