Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation
topStoriesenglish

VITEEE Result 2023 likely tomorrow: See how to check engineering entrance exam here

VITEEE result 2023 will likely be declared tomorrow at the official website vit.ac.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 25, 2023, 10:39 PM IST

VITEEE Result 2023 likely tomorrow: See how to check engineering entrance exam here
VITEEE 2023| Photo: PTI

Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) is likely to release the VIT Engineering Entrance Exam (VITEEE) on Wednesday (April 26). Once released, candidates who appeared for the VITEEE 2023 will be able to check their result from the official website-- vit.ac.in.

The VITEEE counselling 2023 process will begin soon after the engineering entrance exam 2023 results are out. The VIT entrance exam consisted of five sections. Mathematics had 40 questions. Physics and chemistry have 35 questions each. Each question carries one mark and there were no negative marking for incorrect answers. 

Read: CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2023: When, where, and how to check?

VITEE Result 2023: How to check here 

  • Visit the VIT official website, vit.ac.in.
  • Click on the VITEEE result link 2023 on the homepage.
  • Key in registration number and password.
  • The VITEEE rank and scorecard will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the qualifying status and rank.
  • Download and save the result page for future reference.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
In pics: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas's Los Angeles mansion worth Rs 144 crore
Priyanka Chopra drops romantic photos with Nick Jonas from Roman holiday, netizens say 'nazar naa lage'
Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Shehnaaz Gill, Tabu, Bollywood stars attend Arpita Khan-Aayush Sharma's Eid bash
Shehnaaz Gill spent this whopping amount on her outfit for Baba Siddique’s iftar party
Bad Boy: Govinda, Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff attend pre-release event of Mithun Chakraborty's son Namashi's debut film
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Former Pakistani cricketer Danish Kaneria wishes son on his birthday, shares post with 'Jai Shree Ram' caption
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.