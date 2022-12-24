VITEEE 2023 Exam date revised, registrations open till THIS date

File photo

The Vellore Institute of Technology Engineering Entrance Exam (VITEEE) has revised exam dates. As per the new schedule, VITEEE 2023 will be held between April 17 and April 23. Earlier, VITEEE 2023 was scheduled to be conducted from April 15 to April 21.

Candidates can apply and register for the VITEEE 2023 on the official website -- viteee.vit.ac.in. The last date to apply for VITEEE 2023 is March 31, 2023. VITEEE is conducted every year for admission to BTech programmes offered by VITs at Vellore, Chennai, Andhra Pradesh and Bhopal.

VITEEE 2023 Application Form: Steps To Register