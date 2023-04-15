Search icon
Vishu 2023: WhatsApp messages and quotes to share with loved ones

Check the list of WhatsApp messages to share with your friends and family on Vishu 2023.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 15, 2023, 06:53 AM IST

Vishu 2023: WhatsApp messages and quotes to share with loved ones
Vishu 2023| Photo: Pixabay

Like various parts of India, Vishu is the new year of Kerala. Vishu is celebrated in the month of Medam, as per the Malayalam calendar. Vishu is observed on April 15. In India, this time is celebrated as the new year or spring Harvest festival for many regions. 

While West Bengal and Assam celebrate Poila Baishak, Punjab and Haryana observe Baisakhi. Puthandu is observed in Tamil Nadu. On this day, Malayalis decorate various auspicious things in front of their homes and watch it the first thing in the morning.

Here are some WhatsApp messages and quotes to share with friends and family on this day:

  1. The special time of the year is here. Let's welcome the new year with open arms. Happy Vishu.
  2. Happy Vishu to you and your loved ones. May this year bring happiness and prosperity in your lives.
  3. Let’s relish on sadhya and love our loved ones a little more this year. Happy Vishu.
  4. Happy Vishu. May the lord bless us with happiness and hope on this day.
  5. Let's celebrate this auspicious day of Vishu with mirth and joy, for the new year will bring us lots of success and prosperity.

Wordle 665 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for April 15
