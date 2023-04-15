Vishu 2023: WhatsApp messages and quotes to share with loved ones

Vishu 2023| Photo: Pixabay

Like various parts of India, Vishu is the new year of Kerala. Vishu is celebrated in the month of Medam, as per the Malayalam calendar. Vishu is observed on April 15. In India, this time is celebrated as the new year or spring Harvest festival for many regions.

While West Bengal and Assam celebrate Poila Baishak, Punjab and Haryana observe Baisakhi. Puthandu is observed in Tamil Nadu. On this day, Malayalis decorate various auspicious things in front of their homes and watch it the first thing in the morning.

Read: Amarnath Yatra 2023 to begin from July 1; check routes, registration dates, other details

Here are some WhatsApp messages and quotes to share with friends and family on this day: