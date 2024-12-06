Many aspirants turn to coaching institutes for structured guidance, with Drishti IAS helmed by Dr Vikas Divyakirti Coaching being one of the most prominent options available.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), is widely regarded as one of the most challenging competitive exams in India. Each year, more than a million candidates participate in this examination, which consists of three stages: the preliminary exam, the mains exam, and the interview round, also known as the personality test. Many aspirants turn to coaching institutes for structured guidance, with Drishti IAS helmed by Dr Vikas Divyakirti Coaching being one of the most prominent options available.



Recently, Drishti IAS had announced that it would be relocating its well-known Mukherjee Nagar center to Sector 15 in Noida. The institute shared this update on X (formerly Twitter), stating, “The passion for studies of Mukherjee Nagar is now in Noida Sector 15. Visit our Noida Center: https://drishti.xyz/noida-location-sm. For more information, contact: 9311 406 440.”

The new center is situated at C-171/2, Block A, Sector-15, conveniently close to the Noida Sector 15 metro station. This move aims to provide UPSC aspirants with enhanced educational resources and a focused environment for their preparations.

This relocation follows a tragic incident earlier this year that underscored the challenges faced by UPSC candidates. On July 27, heavy rainfall caused flooding in a basement library at Rau’s IAS campus in Old Rajendra Nagar, resulting in the unfortunate deaths of three students: Shreya Yadav from Uttar Pradesh, Nivin Dalwin from Kerala, and Tanya Soni from Telangana. This incident drew attention to safety and infrastructure concerns in popular coaching hubs like Mukherjee Nagar and Rajendra Nagar.

Who is Vikas Divyakirti?

He is the founder and managing director of Drishti IAS, an organization active in the civil services preparation since 1999. According to Drishti's website, he began his professional career as an assistant professor at Delhi University. In 1996, he cleared the Civil Services Examination in his first attempt. He worked for a year at the Ministry of Home Affairs. However, he resigned from his post, returned to teaching and established Drishti IAS.