Vikas Divyakirti vs Avadh Ojha: Who among these UPSC educator is more educated?

Here are two popular online 'Gurus', who are not only famous for their teaching style but impart valuable life lessons to their students.

Millions of students nationwide aspire to pass the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exams to work as administrators or bureaucrats. As the students get ready to take control of the system, the position of an educator or guide becomes even more important in this situation.

Dr Vikas Divyakirti is a highly respected educator specialising in UPSC subjects and operates the Drishti IAS coaching center. He is well-known on Instagram, where many dedicated pages feature short clips of his lectures. His personal YouTube channel has 2.95 million subscribers, while his coaching center, Drishti IAS, boasts over 11 million subscribers.

Whereas, Awadh Pratap Ojha is also popular for his speaking style while communicating to students. Ojha is well-known for his work in coaching UPSC aspirants, particularly in history. Ojha started the 'Ray Avadh Ojha' YouTube channel in 2020 in addition to his regular classroom teaching methods. On this channel, he posts educational content and motivational talks. His channel has over 879,000 subscribers.

Vikas Divyakirti: education qualification

Vikas Divyakirti is the founder and managing director of Drishti IAS, a prominent coaching institute for civil services preparation established in 1999. According to Drishti’s website, Divyakirti began teaching at Delhi University as an assistant professor. He cracked the Civil Services Examination on his first attempt in 1996, and after a brief stint at the Ministry of Home Affairs, he resigned to concentrate on his teaching career.

Divyakirti received his early education at Saraswati Shishu Mandir and completed higher education at the University of Delhi. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in History, a Master of Arts in Hindi Literature, a Bachelor of Laws (LLB), a Master of Philosophy (MPhil), and a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) in Hindi literature from the same university.

Awadh Ojha: education qualification

In Delhi, Ojha started his teaching career in 2005. He worked at several coaching facilities, such as Chanakya IAS Academy and Vajiram & Ravi IAS. He established the IQRA Academy, a coaching facility in Pune, Maharashtra, in 2019, and it has grown in popularity among UPSC candidates. He holds a master's degree in Mathematics.