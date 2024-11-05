Dr. Divyakirti, who has an extensive following on YouTube and Instagram, grew up in Haryana with a strong academic background.

If you’re aiming to become an IAS officer and succeed in the UPSC exam, there are key principles to keep in mind. UPSC is more than just a test of academic knowledge—it demands a well-rounded approach. Dr. Vikas Divyakirti, a renowned educator in UPSC preparation and founder of Drishti IAS, emphasises the importance of balance in life, not just constant study.

Dr. Divyakirti’s advice for UPSC aspirants is clear: “You don’t need to study day and night. Life isn’t as tough as we sometimes make it.” His unique approach recommends a balanced day: 8 hours of study, 8 hours of sleep, and 8 hours for relaxation. His philosophy is that balance, not burnout, leads to success.

He further encourages students to learn beyond books. “Don’t just read books; read life itself,” he says. Observing society, maintaining friendships, watching a weekly movie, and engaging in conversation all build essential social skills that enrich both personal and professional life.

Dr. Divyakirti, who has an extensive following on YouTube and Instagram, grew up in Haryana with a strong academic background. His own journey is an example of dedication balanced with a zest for life, showing that while the IAS may be a goal, it doesn’t define one’s entire life.