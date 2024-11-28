Drishti IAS relocates its iconic Mukherjee Nagar centre to new location offering improved facilities for UPSC aspirants.

The Civil Services Examination (CSE), conducted annually by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), is regarded as the toughest competitive exam in India. With over 10 lakh aspirants appearing for the exam every year, it is conducted in three phases: preliminary, mains, and the interview round, also known as the personality test. Many candidates rely on coaching centres for structured guidance, with Drishti IAS Coaching being one of the most popular institutes in the country.

Drishti IAS has recently announced the relocation of its iconic Mukherjee Nagar centre to Noida’s Sector 15. Sharing the news on X (formerly Twitter), the institute wrote, “The passion for studies of Mukherjee Nagar is now in Noida Sector 15. Visit our Noida Center: https://drishti.xyz/noida-location-sm. For more information, contact: 9311 406 440.” The Noida centre is located at C-171/2, Block A, Sector-15, close to the Noida Sector 15 metro station. The new location aims to provide quality education and focused preparation to UPSC aspirants.

Dr Vikas Divyakirti, the founder and Managing Director of Drishti IAS, is a well-known name in the UPSC coaching field. He is widely appreciated for his expertise in subjects like Indian Polity, History, and Current Affairs. Dr Divyakirti cleared the UPSC exam in his first attempt in 1996, securing an impressive All India Rank (AIR) of 384.

This relocation comes after a tragic incident earlier this year that highlighted the challenges faced by UPSC aspirants. On July 27, heavy rains caused a basement library at Rau’s IAS campus in Old Rajendra Nagar to flood. The resulting damage to the biometric entry and exit system led to the death of three students—Shreya Yadav (Uttar Pradesh), Nivin Dalwin (Kerala), and Tanya Soni (Telangana). The incident brought attention to the safety and infrastructure issues in popular coaching hubs like Mukherjee Nagar and Rajendra Nagar.

The move to Noida is expected to provide students with a safer and better-equipped environment for their preparation journey.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

