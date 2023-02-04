Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation
topStoriesenglish

Vijay Sethupathi brings fans together to solve a 25-feet tall, 40-feet wide jigsaw puzzle ahead of Farzi release

Along with Shahid Kapoor, Farzi features an ensemble cast including talented actors Vijay Sethupathi, Raashii Khanna, Kay Kay Menon, Bhuvan Arora, Regina Cassandra, and Amol Palekar in pivotal roles

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 04, 2023, 05:59 PM IST

Vijay Sethupathi brings fans together to solve a 25-feet tall, 40-feet wide jigsaw puzzle ahead of Farzi release
Credit: File Photo

Ahead of Vijay Seuthupathi’s digital debut with Farzi, the actor who is popularly known as Makkal Selvan aka People’s Treasure met his fans in Chennai and greeted them. With over 1000 students and fans gathered at Vels Institute of Science and Tech, Vijay made a grand entrance in a jeep, as his fans eagerly awaited to catch a glimpse.

The event saw the students and fans solving a 25-feet tall and 40-feet wide jigsaw puzzle, however, they are one piece short. Amidst a loud cheer from the fans, the missing piece is fixed by the actor himself, revealing a special Farzi poster, featuring the Kollywood actor. Much to the delight of the fans, Makkal Selvan obliged them with a group selfie.

The recent trailer unveiled of Prime Video’s crime thriller Farzi garnered immense love and appreciation from the audience, the excitement quotient around the show has now gone a notch further with the launch of its first song titled, Sab Farzi, featuring Shahid Kapoor in a refreshing avatar.

The foot-tapping number, which will surely make the listeners put on their dancing shoes, is composed by the well-acclaimed music composer duo Sachin-Jigar, while the lyrics are penned by Priya Saraiya and sung by singer-actor Saba Azad. The groovy track is captivating and beautifully carries the essence of the storyline.

Earlier, in an interview with PTI, Vijay called Shah Rukh as a gentleman, "He will never show that I am in the industry for so many years and I am the superstar. Like, how I work with my co-actors, I could discuss (scenes) with him the same way. Sethupathi further added that "Sometimes I would say, ‘sorry sir, if I disturb you’, but he would say, ‘no Vijay, do it’. I was very comfortable with him and he is very sweet."

Along with Shahid Kapoor, Farzi features an ensemble cast including talented actors Vijay Sethupathi, Raashii Khanna, Kay Kay Menon, Bhuvan Arora, Regina Cassandra, and Amol Palekar in pivotal roles. Produced by D2R Films, the series will stream in India and across 240 countries and territories starting 10th February 2023.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
High blood sugar? Diabetic patients should be cautious of these changes in body
From expensive cars to opulent mansion: All you need to know about Rajinikanth's net worth
XXX actress Aabha Paul flaunts her sexy curves in viral videos
Ratan Tata’s birthday 2022: Know the 5 most expensive things owned by Tata
Top 5 micro SUVs in India with maximum ground clearance: Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet and others
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Delhi-Sonipat-Panipat RRTS: Delhi-Panipat in minutes, list of stations, route map, maximum speed to be…
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.