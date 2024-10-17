Maharishi Valmiki is celebrated as the ‘Adi Kavi’ or the first poet of the Sanskrit language.

Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti is a significant Hindu festival that celebrates the birth anniversary of Maharishi Valmiki, the revered sage and poet who composed the Ramayana, one of Hinduism’s greatest epics. Also known as Pragat Diwas, this day is marked by devotion and reverence across India, especially in Valmiki temples, where people chant Ramayana verses and participate in various religious activities.

Valmiki Jayanti 2024: Date and Timings

Valmiki Jayanti falls on the full moon day, or Purnima, of the Ashwin month, according to the Hindu calendar. In 2024, the festival will be observed on Thursday, October 17. The auspicious timings for the day, based on the Drik Panchang, are as follows:

Purnima Tithi Begins: 08:40 PM on Oct 16, 2024

Purnima Tithi Ends: 04:55 PM on Oct 17, 2024

Valmiki Jayanti 2024: History and Significance

Maharishi Valmiki is celebrated as the ‘Adi Kavi’ or the first poet of the Sanskrit language. His contributions to Hindu philosophy and literature, particularly through the Ramayana, are immeasurable. The Ramayana, composed of 24,000 shlokas and 7 cantos, is considered one of the most important texts in Hinduism. Valmiki is not only remembered for his literary work but also for his deep association with Lord Rama, whom he encountered during Rama’s exile.

Valmiki also played a pivotal role in the life of Devi Sita, offering her shelter in his hermitage after she was exiled by Lord Rama. It is believed that Sita lived in Valmiki’s ashram and gave birth to her twin sons, Lava and Kusha, under his protection.

Interestingly, Valmiki’s transformation from a highway dacoit named Ratnakar into a sage is one of the most inspiring stories in Hindu mythology. After a fateful encounter with sage Narada Muni, Ratnakar renounced his sinful ways and devoted himself to meditation. His intense penance led to divine blessings, and he emerged from anthills (Valmika) that had formed around him during his meditation, earning him the name Valmiki.

Valmiki Jayanti Traditions and Celebrations

On Valmiki Jayanti, also known as Pragat Diwas, devotees of the Valmiki sect celebrate by worshipping Maharishi Valmiki as a divine figure. The day is marked by Shobha Yatras (processions), devotional hymns, and bhajans. Many devotees also engage in charitable activities, such as feeding the poor, and light diyas to honour the great sage.

One of the most famous temples dedicated to Valmiki is located in Thiruvanmiyur, Chennai. This 1,300-year-old temple is believed to be where Valmiki rested after composing the Ramayana.

As Valmiki Jayanti 2024 approaches, devotees across the country are preparing to celebrate the life and teachings of this revered poet-sage with devotion, reverence, and joy.