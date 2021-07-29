Uttarakhand UK Board Results 2021 Update: UBSE class 10, 12 results date, time announced - Details here

The Uttarakhand Board of Secondary Education (UBSE) is set to declare the results of UK Board class 10, 12 exams by July 31. According to the media reports, UK Board class 10, 12 results will be announced on July 31 at 11 am. The results will be declared on the website- ubse.uk.gov.in. UK Board class 10, 12 exams were cancelled due to the Covid-19 second wave, the students will be evaluated on the basis of the marks obtained in the internal assessment set by the board.

Uttarakhand Board 10th, 12th results 2021: How to check

Step 1: Visit the website- ubse.uk.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘Class 10, 12 results 2021’ link

Step 3: Enter required credentials- registration number, roll number

Step 4: Class 10, 12 exam results will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download, take a printout for further reference.

This year, one lakh 48 thousand students had registered for class 10th examination and 1 lakh 24 thousand students for class 12th examination.

The evaluation criteria for UK Board class 10 is the 75:25 formula. Class 10th result, 75 per cent weightage will be given class 9th marks and 25 per cent weightage to the performance in the 10th half-yearly and internal assessment. Similarly, the board had decided on the 50:40:10 formula for the 12th result. According to which, Class 10th performance will be given a weightage of 50 per cent, for 11th 40 per cent weightage and 12th class performance will be given 10 per cent weightage.