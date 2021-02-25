Uttarakhand to reopen state universities, colleges from THIS date

In important news for the students in the state, Uttarakhand is going to reopen its colleges and universities soon. The Uttarakhand government has now ordered that the state universities and degree colleges will be reopening from March 1.

It is to be noted that these educational institutions are reopening in Uttarakhand after almost a year after they were closed in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. The students have been attending their college classes virtually during this time period.

The Uttarakhand government had earlier reopened the schools in the state for classes 10 and 12 in November last year after they stayed closed for more than seven months. More recently, the state government recently reopened schools for students of classes 6 to 9 as well on February 8.

Also read Uttarakhand glacier outburst: All you need to know about current status of rescue operations

The state Principal Secretary of the Higher Education Department, Anand Vardhan, sent an order to all the vice-chancellors of the state universities and colleges as well as the district magistrates to reopen the doors for the students from March 1.

With the recent rise in COVID-19 cases in these states, the Uttarakhand government on Tuesday (February 23) made the coronavirus tests mandatory for visitors from Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, and Maharashtra. The new decision is in line with the state's efforts to keep the spread of the pandemic in check.

To that end, the Dehradun District Magistrate told the media, "Due to the rise in COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, travellers from these states have to undergo testing on arrival in Uttarakhand at state borders, railway stations and Dehradun airport."

The recent data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) suggests that Uttarakhand currently has 491 active cases of coronavirus, and around 1,690 people have died because of COVID-19 in the state thus far. At the same time, 94,850 people have recovered from the disease in Uttarakhand.