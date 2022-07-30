Search icon
Uttarakhand TET Notification 2022: Last date soon to apply for UTET at ukutet.com, know eligibility, selection process

Uttarakhand TET 2022: The last date to apply is August 04, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, ukutet.com.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 30, 2022, 09:50 AM IST

File photo
Board of Secondary Education, Uttarakhand to conclude the application process for Uttarakhand Teacher Eligibility Test (UTET I & II Exam) 2022 to select Teachers for Classes I-V (Primary Level), Classes VI-VIII (Upper Primary Level). The last date to apply is August 04, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, ukutet.com.
 
Uttarakhand TET 2022 Notification Details
Name of Exam: Uttarakhand Teacher Eligibility Test (UTET I & II Exam) 2022
 
Uttarakhand TET 2022 Eligibility Criteria: 
For Classes I-V (Primary Level)
12th (Intermediate) with minimum its equivalent with 04 years Degree (Final year & Passed out candidates) in Bachelor of Elementary Education (B.El.Ed)/D.El.Ed/ D.Ed
 
For Classes VI-VIII (Upper Primary Level)
BA, B.Sc with BA/ B.Sc.Ed or B.A.Ed/ B.Sc.Ed from NCTE/ UG recognised Institute or Degree in Relevant discipline and B.Ed.
 
Uttarakhand TET 2022 Application Fee: Pay the Examination Fee through Debit Card, Credit Card, Net Banking/ SBI I Collect/ SBI E Challan submit fee in any SBI Branch.
For Gen/ OBC (Only Paper I or II): 600/-
For Gen/ OBC (Both Paper I & II): 1000/-
For SC/ST/PH (Only Paper I or II): 300/-
For SC/ST/PH (Both Paper I & II): 500/-
 
How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply online at UTET‘s website ukutet.com.
 
UTET Exam 2022 : Important Dates
Starting date for online application submission: July 01, 2022
Last Date for Submission of Online Application: August 04, 2022
Last Date for Payment of Application Fee: August 05, 2022
UTET 2022 Exam Date: September 30, 2022
 
UTET 2022 Selection Process: Selection will be based on Written Exam.
 
Notification: ukutet.com 
