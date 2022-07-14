Uttarakhand TET Notification 2022: Apply for UTET at ukutet.com before THIS date, know eligibility, how to apply

File photo

Board of Secondary Education, Uttarakhand is inviting applications for Uttarakhand Teacher Eligibility Test (UTET I - II Exam) 2022 to select Teachers for Classes I-V (Primary Level), Classes VI-VIII (Upper Primary Level). The last date to apply is July 28, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, ukutet.com.

Name of Examination: Uttarakhand Teacher Eligibility Test (UTET I & II Exam) 2022

UTET 2022 Eligibility Criteria

For Classes I-V (Primary Level): Candidate must have done class 12th (Intermediate) with minimum its equivalent with 04 years Degree (Final year & Passed out candidates) in Bachelor of Elementary Education (B.El.Ed)/D.El.Ed/ D.Ed

For Classes VI-VIII (Upper Primary Level): Candidate must have done BA, B.Sc with BA/ B.Sc.Ed or B.A.Ed/ B.Sc.Ed from NCTE/ UG recognised Institute or Degree in Relevant discipline and B.Ed.

Application Fee: Pay the Examination Fee through Debit Card, Credit Card, Net Banking/ SBI I Collect/ SBI E Challan submit fee in any SBI Branch.

For Gen/ OBC (Only Paper I or II): 600/-

For Gen/ OBC (Both Paper I & II): 1000/-

For SC/ST/PH (Only Paper I or II): 300/-

For SC/ST/PH (Both Paper I & II): 500/-

How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply online at UTET‘s website ukutet.com.

Starting Date for Submission of Online Application: July 01, 2022

Last Date for Submission of Online Application: July 28, 2022

Last Date for Payment of Application Fee: July 30, 2022

UTET 2022 Exam Date: September 30, 2022

Uttarakhand TET 2022: Notification Details

UTET 2022 Selection Process: Selection will be based on Written Exam.