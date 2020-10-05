School reopening: Classes in Uttarakhand to begin after consultation with parents

The situation is still not clear about the reopening of schools in Uttarakhand from October 15. After the Centre released the guidelines on school reopening, the decision on whether to reopen educational institutions has been left with states and union territories.

But the way in which Covid-19 infection is spreading, parents are worried about how to send their children to school.

Union Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said that the Central government has left the decision on the states. Now the states will have to decide when to open schools and educational institutions.

Pokhriyal believed that some people wanted to create an atmosphere of politics in the JEE exam. However, 96% of students were seated for the JEE Advance exam, meanwhile, NEET became the second major examination conducted in the COVID period.

The union minister said that the government will not allow COVID-19 to delay children's degrees or to spoil their academic year.

On the other hand, the State Education Minister Arvind Pandey said that no risk of any kind will be taken as children's lives and safety is more important than education, and in such a situation, the parents are being consulted by the government.

The decision will be taken in the cabinet as per their opinion and nothing will be done forcefully.

However, the way COVID-19 is spreading in the state, schools are also avoiding taking the responsibility of protecting children.

The Education Ministry on Monday released guidelines for reopening schools, which included thorough cleaning and disinfection of premises, flexibility in attendance, no assessment for up to three weeks, and ensuring a smooth transition from home-based schooling during COVID-19 lockdown to formal schooling.

It also asked states and union territories to frame their own Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for health and safety precautions based on their local requirements.