Uttarakhand Board Class 10, 12 Result 2023 out at uaresults.nic.in: See steps to check, direct link here

Uttarakhand Board Class 10, 12 Result 2023 has been declared at the official website-- uaresults.nic.in. Check all important details on the result here.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 25, 2023, 11:07 AM IST

Uttarakhnad Board Class 10, 12 Result 2023 | Photo: PTI

Uttarakhand Board Class 10, 12 results 2023 has been declared on Thursday (May 25) at 11 am by the Uttarakhand Board of School Education. Candidates who appeared for the Uttarakhand Board class 10, 12 exams can check their results from the official website-- uaresults.nic.in. 

To check the Uttarakhand Board Result 2023, candidates will need their roll number and other details. 

Uttarakhand Board Class 10, 12 Result 2023: How to check 

  • Visit the official website--ubse.uk.gov.in or uaresults.nic.in
  • Click of the link that says, "Class 10 or Class 12 result"
  • Enter the required details on the portal
  • Your result will reflect on the screen
  • Check the Uttarakhand board result 2023 
  • Download the result and take a print out for future reference. 

Uttarakhand Board Class 10, 12 Result 2023: How to check via SMS

Candidates can also check the result via SMS services. To check the Uttarakhand Board Class 10, 12 result 2023, send message to 5676750. Put--UT12 or UT10 on the subject and write your roll number in the body. 

