Uttarakhand Board Class 10, 12 Result 2023 out at uaresults.nic.in: See steps to check, direct link here

Uttarakhand Board Class 10, 12 results 2023 has been declared on Thursday (May 25) at 11 am by the Uttarakhand Board of School Education. Candidates who appeared for the Uttarakhand Board class 10, 12 exams can check their results from the official website-- uaresults.nic.in.
To check the Uttarakhand Board Result 2023, candidates will need their roll number and other details.
Uttarakhand Board Class 10, 12 Result 2023: How to check
Uttarakhand Board Class 10, 12 Result 2023: How to check via SMS
Candidates can also check the result via SMS services. To check the Uttarakhand Board Class 10, 12 result 2023, send message to 5676750. Put--UT12 or UT10 on the subject and write your roll number in the body.