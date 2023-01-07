Search icon
Uttarakhand Board 2023 date sheet: UBSE announces class 10, 12 exam time table at ubse.uk.gov.in

Uttarakhand Board 2023 date sheet: The ubse.uk.gov.in website is hosting the Class 10 and Class 12 exam datesheets.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 07, 2023, 06:52 AM IST

Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) has released the date sheet for Class 10, 12 board exams 2023, Uttarakhand Board Class 10 exams will be conducted between March 17 and April 6, while Class 12 exams will be held from March 16 to April 6, 2023. Students can go through the exam timetable at ubse.uk.gov.in.

UK board will provide 15 minutes of reading time to read the question paper before the start of the exam. The Uttarakhand Board Class 10, and 12 exams will be held for three hours duration between 10 am and 1 pm for most of the papers.

