India Post Recruitment 2021: Bumper job vacancies for 10th pass â€“ Check eligibility, last date and other details

Uttar Pradesh Postal Circle GDS Recruitment 2021: Uttar Pradesh Postal Circle is inviting applications for 4264 Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) posts. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, indiapost.gov.in. The last date to apply for the recruitment is September 22, 2021.

UP Postal Circle GDS Vacancy 2021 Details

Post: Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS)

No. of Vacancy: 4264

Pay Scale: 10000/- Per Month

Community wise Details:

UR: 1988

EWS: 299

OBC: 1093

PWD-A: 16

PWD-B: 20

PWD-C: 17

SC: 797

ST: 34

Total: 4264

Eligibility Criteria: Candidate must have done Secondary School Examination/ 10th standard with passing marks in Mathematics, local language and English conducted by any recognized Board of School Education by the Government of India/State Governments/ Union Territories in India.

Age Limit: 18 to 40 years

Application Fee: Pay the examination fee online

For UR/OBC/EWS /Male Candidates: 100/-

For SC/ST/ PWD/Female Candidates: No Fee

How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply online through the website indiapost.gov.in or appost.in/gdsonline.

Selection Process: Selection will be based on only marks obtained in the 10th standard of approved boards aggregated to percentage to the accuracy of 4 decimals will be the criteria for finalizing the selection.

Starting Date for online application submission: August 23, 2021

Last Date for online application submission: September 22, 2021

Last Date for Payment of Fee: September 22, 2021

Notification: appost.in/gdsonline