India Post Recruitment 2021: Bumper job vacancies for 10th pass â€“ Check eligibility, last date and other details

India Post Recruitment 2021
Uttar Pradesh Postal Circle is inviting applications for 4264 Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) posts.
Uttar Pradesh Postal Circle GDS Recruitment 2021: Uttar Pradesh Postal Circle is inviting applications for 4264 Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) posts. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, indiapost.gov.in. The last date to apply for the recruitment is September 22, 2021.
UP Postal Circle GDS Vacancy 2021 Details
Post: Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS)
No. of Vacancy: 4264
Pay Scale: 10000/- Per Month
Community wise Details:
UR: 1988
EWS: 299
OBC: 1093
PWD-A: 16
PWD-B: 20
PWD-C: 17
SC: 797
ST: 34
Total: 4264
Eligibility Criteria: Candidate must have done Secondary School Examination/ 10th standard with passing marks in Mathematics, local language and English conducted by any recognized Board of School Education by the Government of India/State Governments/ Union Territories in India.
Age Limit: 18 to 40 years
Application Fee: Pay the examination fee online
For UR/OBC/EWS /Male Candidates: 100/-
For SC/ST/ PWD/Female Candidates: No Fee
How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply online through the website indiapost.gov.in or appost.in/gdsonline.
Selection Process: Selection will be based on only marks obtained in the 10th standard of approved boards aggregated to percentage to the accuracy of 4 decimals will be the criteria for finalizing the selection.
Starting Date for online application submission: August 23, 2021
Last Date for online application submission: September 22, 2021
Last Date for Payment of Fee: September 22, 2021
Notification: appost.in/gdsonline