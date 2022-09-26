Uttar Pradesh NEET PG counselling 2022 Registration begins at upneet.gov.in: Here's how to apply

UP NEET PG 2022 | Photo: PTI

The Directorate of Medical Education and Training (DMET), Uttar Pradesh started the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) PG registration process for NEET PG counselling 2022 on September 26 at the official website-- upneet.gov.in. Candidates who are willing to apply for NEET PG 2022 till September 28.

NEET PG 2022 merit list is scheduled to be released on September 28 or 29 and the counselling registration result will be declared on October 3 or 4.

UP NEET PG Counselling 2022: How to register

Visit the official website at upneet.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the registration link

Key in your log-in details

Login and fill out the application form

Pay the NEET counselling fee and entre

Take a printout for future reference.

