Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

Uttar Pradesh NEET PG counselling 2022 Registration begins at upneet.gov.in: Here's how to apply

Uttar Pradesh NEET PG counselling 2022 Registration has started today at the official website-- upneet.gov.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 26, 2022, 07:28 PM IST

Uttar Pradesh NEET PG counselling 2022 Registration begins at upneet.gov.in: Here's how to apply
UP NEET PG 2022 | Photo: PTI

The Directorate of Medical Education and Training (DMET), Uttar Pradesh started the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) PG registration process for NEET PG counselling 2022 on September 26 at the official website-- upneet.gov.in. Candidates who are willing to apply for NEET PG 2022 till September 28. 

NEET PG 2022 merit list is scheduled to be released on September 28 or 29 and the counselling registration result will be declared on October 3 or 4.

UP NEET PG Counselling 2022: How to register 

  • Visit the official website at upneet.gov.in
  • On the homepage, click on the registration link
  • Key in your log-in details
  • Login and fill out the application form
  • Pay the NEET counselling fee and entre
  • Take a printout for future reference.

Read: TS ICET 2022: Counselling schedule to be out tomorrow, all important details here

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Amjad Khan Death Anniversary: Here are 6 amazing tales you didn't know about India's unforgettable GABBAR!
Ranveer Singh nude photoshoot: Here's how Alia Bhatt, John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor reacted to controversy
Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022: Commemoration of 23rd anniversary of India's win over Pakistan
In pics: A look at Ranveer Singh's bizarre outfits as actor rules headlines for his nude photoshoot
Rashmika Mandanna sets ramp on fire as she turns showstopper for Varun Bahl at India Couture Week
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Ram Setu: Akshay Kumar drops new poster, announces film's release date
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.