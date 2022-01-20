Uttar Pradesh NEET Counselling 2021 schedule released: Check dates, registration, verification process

UPDGME UP NEET COUNSELLING 2021: The Directorate of Medical Education and Training (DMET), Lucknow, will conduct UP NEET Counselling 2021 to give admission under the 85 percent state quota seats. Because the NEET 2021 result has already been declared and state counselling schedule was announced, the timetable for NEET Uttar Pradesh counselling 2021 will be released as soon as possible.
On November 1, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the NEET 2021 results. The registration period for UP NEET UG counselling 2021 is expected to begin in the fourth week of January.
To participate in the counselling for UP MBBS admission 2021, candidates must first register on the official website. There will be three rounds of UP NEET 2021 counselling. The third round is an open round, also known as a mop-up round.
It is vital to remember that admission to the MBBS/ BDS programs offered by medical institutes in Uttar Pradesh is based only on the results of the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test. The state will not hold another entrance exam for this purpose. Only those students whose names appear on the UP-NEET merit list 2021 are eligible to attend UP NEET Counselling 2021.
Important Dates for UP NEET Counselling in 2021
Registration
Candidates who want to take part in the UP-NEET Counselling 2021 must first register on the official website – https://upneet.gov.in/.
For UP NEET 2021 counselling, candidates simply need to register once. Candidates who have already enrolled for the first round do not need to do so again for the second. A cost of Rs 2,000 is required for successful registration. This cost can be paid with a credit card, debit card, or through net banking.
Candidates must submit a refundable security deposit, also known as "security money," after completing the registration process. This security money must be provided via a Demand Draft payable in Lucknow in favour of "Director General, Medical Education & Training, U.P.”
The amount of security money required varies depending on whether the candidate wishes to attend a private or public college. The amount of security money required for medical and dental courses is also different.
Document Verification
After successfully registering and depositing the security money, a candidate must report to the nodal centers for document verification with all the required documents. If a candidate fails to report to the designated nodal centre within the specified time frame, their seat will be assigned to the next in line contender. A candidate will be eligible to move to the next round of UP NEET counselling 2021 only if the documents have been successfully verified.
Choice Filling and Locking
After the documents have been verified, aspirants must check in to the official website of the UP MBBS counselling 2021 and select their preferred colleges in order of preference. Following steps should be followed by the candidates in order to complete the choice and locking process of UP NEET 2021 counselling:
UP NEET 2021 counselling verification process
The following documents must be brought to the corresponding nodal centers for verification. Failure to do so will result in the loss of the assigned seat.