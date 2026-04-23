UP Board Class 10th Results OUT: Here's how to check UPMSP Class 10 scorecards online

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has declared the results for High School Class 10 Board exams. Here are steps to check your results online.

Students can also check their UP Board results through SMS service and Digilocker.

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has declared the results for High School Class 10 Board exams.

Steps to check UP Board Class 10 results online

Visit the official website of the UP Board at upresults.nic.in

Click on UP Board Result 2026 link on the website homepage

A new page will open where candidates have to enter their login details

Click on 'Submit' button and your result will be displayed on the subsequent screen

You can download the result and keep a hard copy for future reference

Students can also check their UP Board Class 10 results through SMS service and Digilocker.