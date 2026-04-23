UP Board Class 10th Results OUT: Here's how to check UPMSP Class 10 scorecards online

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EDUCATION
The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has declared the results for High School Class 10 Board exams. Here are steps to check your results online.
The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has declared the results for High School Class 10 Board exams.
Visit the official website of the UP Board at upresults.nic.in
Click on UP Board Result 2026 link on the website homepage
A new page will open where candidates have to enter their login details
Click on 'Submit' button and your result will be displayed on the subsequent screen
You can download the result and keep a hard copy for future reference
Students can also check their UP Board Class 10 results through SMS service and Digilocker.