Uttar Pradesh Lekhpal Recruitment 2021: Know about eligibility criteria and important dates

For candidates who wish to apply for the post of Lekhpal or Revenue Accountant in Uttar Pradesh, the official announcement for the examination is expected in the month of November. Uttar Pradesh Lekhpal Recruitment 2021 is going to be conducted for 7882 posts.

Candidates who wish to apply for the post of Lekhpal in Uttar Pradesh can check for the complete details online on the official website - upsssc.gov.in. However, the date of commencement of the registration process has not yet been declared.

The UP Lekhpal Application Form 2021 will be available on the official website of UPSSSC at upsssc.gov.in. Although the official dates have not been announced yet, it is expected that the registrations are soon going to begin. If you are willing to apply for the same, then you have to fulfill the rules set by the commission to apply, which were also applicable for the recruitment of Lekhpal on 13,600 posts last time.

It is important to note that if you also want to be a part of the Lekhpal recruitment process conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission like thousands of other candidates, then let us tell you that only the candidates who have passed the PET can be included in this recruitment process.

Eligibility criteria

The applying candidate should be a citizen of India.

The age limit of the candidate should be as per the new notification issued by the commission.

Applying candidate should have passed a minimum Class 12 examination from any Board.

Apart from this, the candidate must also have a certificate of success in the PET as implemented by the Commission.