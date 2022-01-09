Uttar Pradesh colleges, universities closed till THIS date amid COVID-19 surge

Uttar Pradesh government has revised Covid-19 guidelines in order to control the spread of Covid-19 virus that is painstakingly impacting each section of the economy. As part of the new rules, UP colleges and universities will remain closed from January 10 to 16, 2022. Nevertheless, all educational institutions have been allowed to conduct examinations as per schedule.

The order for educational institutions would be effective from January 10, 2022. All higher education institutions have been asked to conduct online classes until January 16. The measures have been introduced in order to curb the spread of Covid-19 further.

The guidelines have come after the Uttar Pradesh government shut schools earlier.

Post the new guidelines, all higher educational institutions have been asked to cancel all offline classes. Following this, all educational institutions in UP are now shut.

Meanwhile, the state government has banned any hike in school fees across all the boards for the upcoming academic session (2022-23). The decision has been taken in consideration to the alarming rise in coronavirus cases.

The state is soon going to conduct elections in seven phases as the Election Commission of India announced poll dates in a press conference yesterday. There will be no political rallies and roadshows till January 15.

Uttar Pradesh recorded over 6,411 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, but recoveries remained low at just 171. The total number of active cases is now more than 18,551. Consequently, the state government is urging people to strictly adhere to all Covid-19 norms.