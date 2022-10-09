Search icon
UTET Answer Key 2022 released: Website, important dates and other details here

UBSE has released the UTET Answer Key 2022 at the official website-- ubse.uk.gov.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 09, 2022, 08:17 PM IST

UTET Answer Key 2022 | Photo: PTI

Uttarakhand Board of Secondary Education, UBSE has released the UTET Answer Key 2022 at the official website-- ubse.uk.gov.in. The answer keys have been released on the official website and are provisional in nature. 

Candidates can now raise objections if any. The deadline to raise objections will end on October 22. The UTET answer key 2022 has been released for the exam which was conducted on September 30. Those candidates who are not satisfied with the answers and want to raise objections against it can do it on or before October 22. 

UTET answer key 2022: Steps to check 

  • Go to the official website ubse.uk.gov.in
  • Then on the homepage go to departmental exam/UTET
  • Click on UTET Answer key I or UTET Answer Key II whichever you want to check
  • The provisional answer key will be displayed on the screen
  • Go through the same and download it
  • Take its printout for future reference.

Candidates should note that as per the process, the final key is prepared on the basis of objections raised against the provisional key. The result will then be prepared on the basis of the final answer key. As of now, the result release date is not announced. 

