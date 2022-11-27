Uttarakhnad TET 2022 result DECLARED at ukutet.com: Here's how to check

UTET 2022 result has been declared | Photo: PTI

Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) has released the Uttarakhand Teachers Eligibility Test (UTET) 1 and 2 results 2022. Concerned candidates can check their results from the official website-- ukutet.com and ubse.uk.gov.in. The UTET 2022 was conducted on September 30 in two shifts across various centres. The results of UTET 1.

The official notification says, “Uttarakhand School Education Council Ramnagar (Nainital) Advertisement No.: UVSP/ UTET 2022 - Release- 01/116-121 / 2022-23 dated June 30, 2022 Uttarakhand Teacher Eligibility Test First and Second (UTET) to be held on September 30, 2022 -I & II) 2022 Result is available on the Council's website www.ubse.uk.gov.in under the DEPARTMENTAL EXAM/UTET icon and www.uktet.com. Candidates appeared in the examination can download their result by entering their registration number and password or roll number and date of birth (as mentioned in the application form) by visiting the above website of the counboth examinations' final answer key for both examinations is also available on the DEPARTMENTAL EXAM/UTET icon of the Council's website ubse.uk.gov.in.”

UTET 2022 results: How to check