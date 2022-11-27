Search icon
Uttarakhnad TET 2022 result DECLARED at ukutet.com: Here's how to check

UBSE has released the result for UTET 1 and 2 on the official website--ukutet.com.

Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) has released the Uttarakhand Teachers Eligibility Test (UTET) 1 and 2 results 2022. Concerned candidates can check their results from the official website-- ukutet.com and ubse.uk.gov.in. The UTET 2022 was conducted on September 30 in two shifts across various centres. The results of UTET 1. 

The official notification says, “Uttarakhand School Education Council Ramnagar (Nainital) Advertisement No.: UVSP/ UTET 2022 - Release- 01/116-121 / 2022-23 dated June 30, 2022 Uttarakhand Teacher Eligibility Test First and Second (UTET) to be held on September 30, 2022 -I & II) 2022 Result is available on the Council's website www.ubse.uk.gov.in under the DEPARTMENTAL EXAM/UTET icon and www.uktet.com. Candidates appeared in the examination can download their result by entering their registration number and password or roll number and date of birth (as mentioned in the application form) by visiting the above website of the counboth examinations' final answer key for both examinations is also available on the DEPARTMENTAL EXAM/UTET icon of the Council's website ubse.uk.gov.in.”

UTET 2022 results: How to check 

  • Visit the official website of  ukutet.com and ubse.uk.gov.in
  • Click on the UTET tab
  • Now, click on the  UTET 2022 application login
  • Enter your registration number, password, captcha, and click on the login
  • It will take you to the results page
  • Now, download UTET 2022 results and save it for future use.
