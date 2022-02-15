UPTET Result 2021-2022: Know when, where and how to check scores, final answer key

The UPTET 2021 results are likely to be announced on February 25 even as thousands of candidates who took the Teacher Eligibility Test in Uttar Pradesh are waiting for them. Once released, the UPTET 2021 results can be checked on the official website - updeled.gov.in.

The candidates are also awaiting the UPTET 2021 final answer key.

Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board (UPBEB) will most likely release the UPTET 2021 result on February 25, 2022. Before the result, the Board UPTET Final Answer Key/ The answer key (UPTET) will be released around February 23, 2022.

Earlier, the provisional answer key was issued and the candidates were also given a chance to object to it. These objections will be reviewed by the experts and if the objection is found to be correct, the fees paid will be refunded. The final answer key will be released on the basis of expert review evaluation. The final score calculation will also be based on the final answer key.

UPTET Exam cut-off

The cut-off for qualifying the general category candidate will be 60 per cent, while for obc category it will be 55 per cent and for ST/SC category it will be 55 per cent. General category candidates will be able to qualify the exam with 90 marks.

How to check UPTET result 2021

Step 1: Visit the official website - updeled.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the UPTET link on the home page. (After the result is announced, the result link will be activated)

Step 3: Enter the registration number, password and captcha code for the UPTET scorecard

Step 4: The result will be there on the screen,

Step 5: Download it and take out the printout.