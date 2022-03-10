UPTET Result 2022 expected to be out soon at updeled.gov.in – Check steps to download scorecard

The Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board (UPBEB) is all set to declare the results of the Uttar Pradesh Teachers Eligibility Test (UPTET) exams soon on its official website. According to media reports, the results can be released tonight or tomorrow.

Once released, candidates who appeared for the UPTET 2022 examination will be able to check the scores of the UPTET exam 2022 on the official website, updeled.gov.in. The UPTET result 2022 was expected to be out by February 25, but was delayed likely due to the UP elections 2022.

The results of Uttar Pradesh assembly elections 2022 are set to be out by the evening of March 10, and so the results of the UPTET exams 2022 are expected to be out by tonight or tomorrow. The results of the exam will be released online mode, on the website.

All candidates who appeared for the UPTET 2022 examination are expected to be ready with their login credentials once the results are declared. Mentioned below are the steps to be followed when the UPTET result 2022 is declared.

UPTET Result 2022: Steps to check the scorecards

Step 1: Visit the official website of UPTET, updeled.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘UPTET result 2022’.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4: Enter your login credentials on the page and click on ‘Submit’.

Step 5: Your UPTET 2022 result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download and take a printout of the result for future reference.

The UPTET 2022 provisional answer was released on January 27 and the final answer key was released on February 23, 2022. Those who clear the UPTET 2022 examination will be able to apply for teaching posts in the state of Uttar Pradesh.