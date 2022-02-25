UPTET Result 2021 POSTPONED - Results to now release on THIS date

The result of the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) has been postponed due to Assembly elections 2022 currently taking place in Uttar Pradesh.

In a letter sent to the government by Secretary Examination Regulatory Authority Anil Bhushan Chaturvedi, Anamika Singh had expressed concern. He had recommended postponement of the TET results in the screening committee meeting held on February 15 under the chairmanship of the Chief Secretary due to the model code of conduct implemented during the elections.

For the unversed, the UPTET results were going to be declared today, February 25 and the final answer key was to be released on February 23, but did not.

However, the results will now be declared after the assembly elections are over i.e March 10. Candidates will be able to check their results by visiting the official website - updeled.gov.in.

Earlier, the UPTET exam was cancelled on November 28, 2021, due to the leak of the paper after which a new exam schedule was released. Later, the exam took place on January 23 across the state.

A total of 18,22,112 candidates appeared in the examination in both shifts.