UPTET Result 2021-22 Declared: Total 34.53% candidates declared pass, direct link

UPTET Result 2021: Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) result 2021-22 has been declared today (April 8, 2022) by the Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board (UPBEB). A total of 4 lakh 43 thousand 598 candidates have passed at the primary level. At the upper primary level, 2 lakh 16 thousand 994 candidates passed.

Also, 12 lakh 91 thousand 628 candidates registered for the primary level examination, out of which 11 lakh 47 thousand 90 candidates appeared for the release by the Secretary Examination Regulatory Authority Anil Bhushan Chaturvedi.

Candidates can download UPTET through the official website – updeled.gov.in.

UPTET 2021 was conducted on January 23, 2022 in 75 districts at 4,365 centres in Uttar Pradesh.

UPBEB has released the final answer key of UPTET 2021 on Thursday (April 7, 2022). Candidates who had participated in this exam can check and download the answer key by visiting the official website - updeled.gov.in.

Notably, these results were to be released in February but were postponed due to the UP assembly elections.

Earlier, the board had released the provisional answer key for UPTET 2021-22 on January 27, 2022. Candidates were allowed to raise objections against the answer key till February 1, 2022.

Steps to download UPTET 2022 Results

Step 1: Visit the official website updeled.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the 'UPTET Result 2022' link.

Step 3: Enter your credentials and click on submit button.

Step 4: UPTET Result 2022 will start appearing on the screen.

Step 5: Download UPTET Result 2022 and keep it print out for future reference.

The certificate will be valid for a lifetime

A certificate will also be given to the candidates who will qualify for the UPTET exam, which will be available online.

Earlier its validity was 7 years, but now it has been increased to a lifetime. In such a situation, the qualified candidates will be able to apply for the post of teacher in a government school.