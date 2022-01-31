UPTET Answer key 2021-22: One day left to raise objection at updeled.gov.in – Details here

The Examination Regulatory Authority of Uttar Pradesh, Prayagraj has released UPTET Answer Key 2021 on Thursday (January 27). Interested candidates can raise objections till February 1. Candidates can check UPTET answer keys through the official website of the Examination Regulatory Authority of Uttar Pradesh on updeled.gov.in.

The UPTET Answer Key is available on the official website - updeled.gov.in. The final answer keys will be released on February 23 after a special committee will go through the objections raised on February 21.

UPTET 2021 was conducted on January 23, 2022, in two shifts — from 10.00 AM to 12.00 PM and 2.30 to 5.00 PM.

This year, a total of 12,91,628 candidates have registered to appear in the test in the first shift in the state, while 8,73,553 have registered to appear in it in the second shift, making the total number of candidates over 21 lakh.

UPTET Answer Key 2021: Steps to check, raise objections

- Visit the official website updeled.gov.in.

- Click on the UPTET Answer Key 2021 link available on the homepage

- Enter registration number and date of birth to access your account

- Check the UPTET Answer Key 2021

- Raise objections if any as per the process and submit the fee

Direct link to check answer key: updeled.gov.in/PRIMARY_ANSWER_KEY

updeled.gov.in/UPPER_PRIMARY_ANSWER_KEY

UPTET 2021 Important Dates: Revised schedule

UPTET Provisional answer key: January 27, 2022

Last date to raise objections, if any: February 1, 2022

Final answer key: February 23, 2022

UPTET Result 2021: February 25, 2022