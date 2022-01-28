UPTET answer key 2021 likely to be released TODAY at updeled.gov.in - Details here

UPTET answer key 2021: Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board (UPBEB) is likely to release the answer key today for Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET). As per schedule, UPTET Answer Key 2021 was scheduled to be released on January 27, 2022. The Answer Key will be available on the official website - updeled.gov.in.

UPTET 2021 was conducted on January 23, 2022, in two shifts — from 10.00 AM to 12.00 PM and 2.30 to 5.00 PM.

This year, a total of 12,91,628 candidates have registered to appear in the test in the first shift in the state, while 8,73,553 have registered to appear in it in the second shift, making the total number of candidates over 21 lakh.

UPTET 2021 Important Dates: Revised schedule

UPTET Provisional answer key: January 27, 2022

Last date to raise objections, if any: February 1, 2022

Final answer key: February 23, 2022

UPTET Result 2021: February 25, 2022

UPTET Answer Key 2021: Steps to check, raise objections

- Visit the official website updeled.gov.in.

- Click on the UPTET Answer Key 2021 link available on the homepage (once released)

- Enter registration number and date of birth to access your account

- Check the UPTET Answer Key 2021

- Raise objections if any as per the process and submit the fee