UPTET admit card 2021 expected to release soon on updeled.gov.in, exam on January 23

Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) is likely to release the Admit Card on January 12 but was postponed. The admit card is expected to be released on the official website - updeled.gov.in.

UPTET 2021 will be conducted on January 23, 2022 in two shifts — from 10.00 AM to 12.00 PM and 2.30 to 5.00 PM. The provisional answer key is scheduled to be released on January 27.

While postponing the exam, the state government had said that the new dates would be out within one month. Now, it has been announced that the UPTET 2021 examination will be conducted on January 23, 2022.

This year, a large number of candidates are supposed to appear for the examination. A total of 12,91,628 candidates have registered to appear in the test in the first shift in the state, while 8,73,553 have registered to appear in it in the second shift, making the total number of candidates over 21 lakh.

UPTET 2021 Exam Date: Revised schedule

UPTET Admit Card (new): January 12, 2022

UPTET new exam date 2021: January 23, 2022

UPTET Provisional answer key: January 27, 2022

Last date to raise objections, if any: February 1, 2022

Final answer key: February 23, 2022

UPTET Result 2021: February 25, 2022