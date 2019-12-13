UPTET Admit Card 2019 released on updeled.gov.in, all details inside

Admit card for the Uttar Pradesh Teacher’s Eligibility Test (UPTET 2019) was released yesterday evening.

The admit card is now available for download on the board's official website- updeled.gov.in. Around 22 lakh applicants have applied for the UPTET 2019 test and examination is scheduled for 22nd December 2019.

The exam will be held in two sessions from 10 am to 12.30 pm (primary level) and 2.30 pm to 5 pm (upper primary level).

Steps to download the UPTET Admit Card 2019:

1. Go to the official website of the UPTET- updeled.gov.in

2. Click on the UPTET 2019 tab present on the homepage

3. On the left side of the page, click on the link that reads UPTET 2019 admit card

4. Enter your credentials to login & submit.

5. Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

6. Download and take its print out for examination day.

Candidates are advised to bring a copy of their admit card and photo identity proof or else they won’t be allowed to appear in the exam.