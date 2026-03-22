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EDUCATION

UPTET 2026: Registration to begin from March 27, check application fee, eligibility criteria, website, last date and more

The exam city details will be released on June 22, followed by admit cards on June 30. Candidates can register and pay the fees until April 26, while corrections in application forms can be made until May 1, 2026.

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : Mar 22, 2026, 02:44 PM IST

UPTET 2026: Registration to begin from March 27, check application fee, eligibility criteria, website, last date and more
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The Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC) has released the notification for the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2026. Interested candidates can apply for the exam through the official website upessc.gov.in starting March 27. The UPTET is conducted to determine eligibility for assistant teacher posts in primary (Classes 1 to 5) and upper primary (Classes 6 to 8) schools.

Exam schedule and important dates

The examination is scheduled to be held on July 2, 3, and 4, 2026. Candidates can register and pay the fees until April 26, while corrections in application forms can be made until May 1, 2026. The exam city details will be released on June 22, followed by admit cards on June 30.

Eligibility criteria

For Classes 1 to 5 (Primary Level), candidates must meet any one of the following eligibility criteria: Passed or appearing in the final year of a two-year D.El.Ed (BTC) programme recognised by NCTE; Passed or appearing in the final year of a two-year BTC programme for untrained/graduate Shiksha Mitras through distance mode; or Graduate from a UGC-recognised university and passed or appearing in the final year of specialised BTC training.

For Classes 6 to 8 (Upper Primary Level), candidates must fulfil any one of the following conditions: Passed or appearing in the final year of a two-year D.El.Ed (BTC) programme; Graduation or postgraduation with at least 50% marks along with B.Ed. (completed or appearing in final year) recognised by NCTE; or Intermediate or equivalent with at least 50 per cent marks and passed or appearing in the final year of a 4-year B.Ed./B.A. B.Ed. programme.

Marks required to qualify

For Classes 1 to 5, the written examination will include 150 multiple-choice questions (MCQs), with 30 questions each from five compulsory subjects - Child Development and Teaching Methods, Language I (Hindi), Language II (English/Urdu/Sanskrit), Mathematics, and Environmental Studies.

For Classes 6 to 8, the exam will also consist of five subjects, each carrying 30 MCQs: Child Development and Teaching Methods, Language I (Hindi), Language II (English/Urdu/Sanskrit), Mathematics, and Environmental Studies.

Candidates from the General category must score at least 60% (90 out of 150 marks) to qualify. Candidates belonging to SC, ST, OBC, EWS, Freedom Fighter Dependents, Ex-Servicemen and PwD categories need a minimum of 55 per cent (82 out of 150 marks).

Application fee

The application fee is Rs 1,000 for candidates belonging to the General, Economically Weaker Section (EWS) and Other Backward Classes (OBC) categories for both papers. Candidates from Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) categories are required to pay Rs 500, while persons with disabilities (PwD) need to pay Rs 300 for both Paper 1 and Paper 2.

How to register?

To register for UPTET exam, students should follow steps given below: 

Step 1: Visit the official website upessc.up.gov.in

Step 2: Complete the One-Time Registration (OTR) process

Step 3: Log in using your registration ID and password

Step 4: Fill in the required details and submit the form

Step 5: Save and download a copy for yourself

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