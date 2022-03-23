UPTET 2021 result, final answer key likely to release on this date

Lakhs of candidates are eagerly waiting for the results of the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2021. The Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board (UPBEB) has made full preparations for the release of the UP TET result.

The board may soon release the result of the UP TET 2021. However, it will first release the final answer key. UPTET results will be made available on the official website of the UP Basic Education Board - updeled.gov.in.

UP TET results were to be released in February

Notably, the UPBEB was supposed to release the results in February, but the plan to release the results was postponed due to the UP Assembly elections. However, the elections are over but the result hasn’t been released.

According to media reports, the results of UP TET 2021 can be released on March 25, the day when Chief Minister-designate Yogi Adityanath and his ministers take the oath.

However, no official announcement has been made about this yet. The final answer key will also be released before the result.

Provisional Answer key released

Earlier, the Board of Basic Education had released the interim answer key for UPTET 2021-22 on January 27, 2022. Candidates were allowed to raise objections against the answer keys till February 1, 2022. Based on the review of these objections, the final result will be released. The UP TET exam was conducted on January 23, 2022.

UPTET 2021 exam

The exam was earlier conducted on November 28, 2021, but it got cancelled due to an alleged paper leak. The new exam date was then announced for January 23, 2022

Certificate will be valid for life

A certificate will also be given to the candidates who will qualify for the UPTET exam, which will be available online. Earlier its validity was for seven years, but now it has been increased to lifelong.

The eligible candidates will be able to apply for the post of teacher in the government school.