UPTET 2021: UPBEB to release UPTET Result TODAY – Steps to download result

UPTET 2021: Candidates can download UPTET result online on the official website – updeled.gov.in.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Apr 08, 2022, 08:59 AM IST

Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board (UPBEB) to release the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) result 2021-22 today (April 8, 2022). Candidates can download UPTET through the official website – updeled.gov.in.

UPBEB has released the final answer key of UPTET 2021 on Thursday (April 7, 2022). Candidates who had participated in this exam can check and download the answer key by visiting the official website - updeled.gov.in.

Meanwhile, the result of the UPTET exam is likely to be declared by the Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board on April 8, 2022. For this, candidates keep an eye on the official website.

Notably, these results were to be released in February but were postponed due to the UP assembly elections.

UPTET 2021: UPBEB to release Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test result today on updeled.gov.in

Earlier, the board had released the provisional answer key for UPTET 2021-22 on January 27, 2022. Candidates were allowed to raise objections against the answer key till February 1, 2022. Based on the review of these objections, the final result will be announced today (April 8, 2022). UPTET 2021-22 was conducted on January 23, 2022.

Steps to download UPTET 2022 Results

Step 1: Visit the official website updeled.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the 'UPTET Result 2022' link.

Step 3: Enter your credentials and click on submit button.

Step 4: UPTET Result 2022 will start appearing on the screen.

Step 5: Download UPTET Result 2022 and keep it print out for future reference.

The certificate will be valid for a lifetime

A certificate will also be given to the candidates who will qualify for the UPTET exam, which will be available online.

Earlier its validity was 7 years, but now it has been increased to a lifetime. In such a situation, the qualified candidates will be able to apply for the post of teacher in a government school.

