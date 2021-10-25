UPTET 2021: Last day TODAY to apply for Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test on updeled.gov.in, exam on November 28

UPTET 2021: Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Department to conclude the application process today (October 25) for Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (TET 2021). Interested candidates can apply through the official website, updeled.gov.in. The UPTET 2021 is scheduled to be held on November 28 in two shifts — 10.00 AM to 12.30 PM and 2.30 PM to 5.00 PM. The UPTET admit card will be released on November 17.

UPTET is conducted to select Teachers for Classes I-V (Primary Level), Classes VI-VIII (Upper Primary Level).

Name of Examination: Uttar Pradesh State Teacher Eligibility Test – UP TET 2021

UPTET 2021 Recruitment Eligibility Criteria:

For Classes I-V (Primary Level): Candidates should possess a Degree from UGC recognized University with 02 years B.T.C (Final year & Passed out candidates)/ N.C.T.E./ 02 years Diploma (D.Ed.) from Indian Rehabilitation Centre (R.C.I.)/ Intermediate with minimum 50% of marks/ its equivalent with 04 years Degree (Final year & Passed out candidates) in Bachelor of Elementary Education (B.El.Ed).

For Classes VI-VIII (Upper Primary Level): Candidates should possess a Degree from UGC recognized University/ 02 years B.T.C. (Final year & Passed out candidates) from N.C.T.E./ Intermediate with minimum 50% of marks/ its equivalent & 04 years Degree (Final year & Passed out candidates) in Bachelor of Elementary Education (B.El.Ed), Intermediate or equivalent, BA/ B.Sc.Ed or B.A.Ed/ B.Sc.Ed from NCTE/ UG recognised Institute or Degree in Relevant discipline and B.Ed.

UPTET 2021 Application Fee: Pay the Examination Fee through Debit Card, Credit Card, Net Banking/ SBI I Collect/ SBI E Challan submit fee in any SBI Branch.

For Gen/ OBC (Only Paper I or II): 600/-

For Gen/ OBC (Both Paper I & II): 1200/-

For SC/ST (Only Paper I or II): 400/-

For SC/ST (Both Paper I & II): 800/-

For PWD (Only Paper I or II): 100/-

For PWD (Both Paper I & II): 200/-

UPTET Exam 2021: Important Dates

Date of Notification: October 04, 2021

Starting Date for Registration of Online Application: October 07, 2021

Last Date for Registration of Online Application: October 25, 2021

Last Date for Payment of Application Fee: October 26, 2021

Last Date for Submission of Online Application: October 27, 2021

UPTET 2021 Exam Date: November 28, 2021

Date of Uploading Answer key: December 02, 2021

Date for Declaration of Final Key and Result: December 28, 2021

How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply at updeled.gov.in.