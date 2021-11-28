UPTET 2021 examination postponed due to paper leak, likely to be held next month

A big update regarding the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2021 has emerged recently. As per sources, the UPTET 2021 examination, which was set to be conducted from November 28, stands postponed for now.

The UPTET 2021 exam, supposed to be conducted today, has been deferred by the Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board (UPBEB). The test has been deferred as the UPTET 2021 question paper was leaked on WhatsApp, just hours before it was supposed to start.

The UPTET 2021 exam paper was circulated via a WhatsApp group of Mathura, Ghaziabad, and Bulandshahar. The matter was reported to the police and it was soon announced that the UPTET 2021 exam will not be conducted today.

At present, several members of the solvers' gang have been arrested by the authorities and an investigation regarding the paper leak is currently underway by the STF. Reports suggest that the UPTET 2021 exam will be conducted after a month.

The new dates of the exam will most likely be in December 2021 and will be announced soon by the UPBEB. Candidates who had registered for the UPTET 2021 will not have to pay the examination fees to appear for the test again.

The UPTET 2021 exam was set to be conducted today, November 28, by the UPBEB in offline mode, with several COVID-19 safety measures in place. The exam was supposed to be conducted across 75 districts in Uttar Pradesh, in hundreds of exam centres.

The UPTET examination is conducted every year by the Uttar Pradesh government for candidates who wish to enter the field of teaching. Candidates who clear the exam are then posted as primary or junior level teachers in Uttar Pradesh government schools.