UPTET 2021 exam today with strict Covid-19 curbs: Know timings, admit card, other details HERE

The Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2021 is scheduled to take place today from 10 am. All candidates must carry their admit card and an ID proof to the examination centre.

The UPTET exam will be held in two shifts – 10 am to 12:30 pm and 2:30 pm to 5 pm. Candidates who wish to check further updates can check the official website – updeled.gov.in

Candidates must beware that fake messages announcing the cancellation of UPTET 2021 have been circulating on social media. UPTET authorities clarified all doubts by posting a notification of the official website. The notification clearly states that the exam will be conducted as per schedule on January 23.

The UPTET 2021 exam is scheduled to take place in two shifts within a duration of 2 hours 30 minutes. The examination will be set on Multiple Choice Question (MCQ) format. Candidates will be provided with an OMR sheet to fill their answers.

The exam will have different sections based on the UPTET 2021 syllabus released earlier. There is no negative marking in the exam.

Covid-19 guidelines related to UPTET 2021

Adhering to the ongoing Covid-19 situation, candidates have been requested to follow certain guidelines and instructions. Here are all the things you need to keep in mind –

Maintain social distancing in the exam centre

Wear proper face mask and carry a sanitiser

Carry your Covid-19 vaccination certificate to the exam centre

Follow all instructions and details mentioned on the UPTET 202 admit card

Do not carry any electronic gadgets to the exam centre

Carry a Black/Blue ball point pen to fill responses on the OMR sheet

Marks required to qualify UPTET 2021 exam

All candidates who wish to qualify the UPTET 2021 will have to score minimum 60 per cent that is 90 marks out of total 150 marks. The candidates belonging to reserved category will qualify with at least 82 marks.