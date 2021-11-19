Headlines

Education

UPTET 2021: Admit Card for Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test to release TODAY on updeled.gov.in - Direct link

UPTET 2021 is scheduled to be held on November 28 by Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board, UPBEB.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 19, 2021, 12:03 PM IST

The Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board to release the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) admit card 2021 today, November 19. Candidates can download the UPTET admit card (once released) on the official website - updeled.gov.in.

Candidates must have their registration ID and password at hand when they start the process of downloading the admit card. 

Key points of the UPTET Admit card: 

- Name of Conducting Body - Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board (UPBEB)

- Official UPTET website - updeled.gov.in

- Full form of UPTET - Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test

- UPTET admit card 2021 date - November 18, 2021

- UPTET exam date and time - November 28, 2021

Timings of papers: 

- Paper 1 - 10 am to 12:30 pm

- Paper 2 - 2:30 pm to 5 pm

Details mentioned on the admit card: 

- Personal details
- Exam date and time
- Centre address and exam instructions

The UPTET exam is conducted to certify candidates as primary and secondary teachers in the schools of Uttar Pradesh. 

