UPSSSC Recruitment: UP govt to release bumper vacancies in these departments - Details inside

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has issued directives to accelerate the recruitment process to fill over 50,000 posts that are vacant in various government departments of the state under UPSSSC and has approved conducting of preliminary qualification examination (PET) under the two-stage examination system adopted by the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission.

CM Adityanath has also given his approval to the proposed syllabus by the UPSSSC.

The UPSSSC will release the final results of 13 exams pending before 2020 in the next two months, in which more than 5,000 people will be given government jobs. After the whole process, the commission will start the process of recruitment of about 50,000 vacancies in various departments.

In relation to filling these vacant posts, UPSSSC officials have said that the commission has prepared a plan for the recruitment of vacant posts. The state government has also been informed about this. It will be launched soon.

Selection process for candidates

According to media reports, after the instructions of CM Yogi, the commission started preparing for conducting preliminary qualification examination (PET) under the two-stage examination system.

According to the information given by the Commission, the candidates clearing this examination will be short-listed.

After this, the selected candidates will get a chance to take to appear for the main exam. Appointment letters will be given to the candidates who pass the main examination.

Vacancies in these departments

According to the UPSSSC, the recruitment will be initiated on various posts, including 9,212 posts of women health workers in the Health and Family Welfare Department, 7,882 posts of revenue accountants in the Board of Revenue, 1,817 posts of Group C technical assistants in the Directorate of Agricultural Marketing, 1,137 posts of junior assistants in the Board of Revenue, 1,068 posts of assistant accountants in the Internal Accounts and Auditor's Department, 874 posts of sugarcane supervisors in Sugarcane and Sugar Department, 700 posts of laboratory technicians in the Department of Medical Health and Services, 694 posts of forest guards in UP Forest Corporation, 622 posts of instructors in Training and Employment Department as well as 456 posts of X-ray technicians in the Medical Health and Welfare Department.

Apart from these, the UPSSSC will also fill the vacant posts of many other departments.