UPSSSC Recruitment Notification 2022: Apply for various posts, salary up to Rs 112000, know how to apply

Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) is inviting applications for 76 Senior Class Assistant, Lower Class Assistant and Supply Inspector posts who have passed the PET 2021 Exam. The last date to apply is May 12, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, upsssc.gov.in.

UPSSSC Recruitment 2022 Details

Post: Senior Class Assistant

No. of Vacancy: 11

Pay Scale: 35400 – 112400/- Level-6

Post: Lower Class Assistant

No. of Vacancy: 20

Pay Scale: 29000 – 92300/- Level-5

Post: Supply Inspector

No. of Vacancy: 45

Pay Scale: 35400 – 112400/- Level-6

UPSSSC Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria: The candidate must have a UPSSSC PET 2021 Score Card and Bachelor’s degree in any stream in any recognized university in India.

Age Limit: 21 to 40 years

Application Fee: Pay the Examination Fee through Debit Card, Credit Card, Net Banking.

Gen/ OBC/EWS: Rs 25

SC/ ST: Rs 25

PH: Rs 25

How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply online through the UPSSSC website upsssc.gov.in.

Important Dates for UPSSSC Recruitment 2022

Starting date for online application submission: April 22, 2022

Last date for online application submission: May 12, 2022

Last Date for Payment of Fee: May 12, 2022

Last Date for Correction of Application form: May 19, 2022

UPSSSC Recruitment 2022 Selection Process: Selection will be based on PET 2021 scorecard and main written exam.

UPSSSC Recruitment 2022 Notification: document/Files/Notices