UPSSSC Health Worker Recruitment 2021: Bumper vacancies announced at upsssc.gov.in – Check salary, eligibility

Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) is inviting applications for 9212 Health Worker (Female) Vacancy. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, upsssc.gov.in. The last date to apply is January 5, 2022.

UPSSSC Health Worker Recruitment 2021 Details

Post: Health Worker (Female)

No. of Vacancy: 9212

Pay Scale: 21700 – 69100/- Level-3

UPSSSC Health Worker Recruitment 2021 Category Wise Details

UR: 4865

SC: 1346

ST: 420

OBC: 1660

EWS: 921

Total: 9212

UPSSSC Health Worker Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria: Candidate must have done class 12th from a recognised board with Auxiliary Nurses and Midwives (ANM) Certificate and Registration UP Nursing Council.

Age Limit: 18 to 40 years

Application Fee: Pay the Examination Fee through Debit Card, Credit Card, Net Banking.

Gen/ OBC/EWS: Rs25

SC/ ST: Rs25

PH: Rs25

How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply online through upsssc.gov.in from December 15, 2021, to January 05, 2022.

Important Dates for UPSSSC Health Worker Recruitment 2021

Starting date for online application submission: December 15, 2021

Last date for online application submission: January 05, 2022

Last Date for Payment of Fee: January 05, 2022

Last Date for Correction of Application form: January 12, 2022

UPSSSC Health Worker Recruitment 2021 Selection Process: Selection will be based on PET 2021 Score Card and Written Exam.

UPSSSC Health Worker Recruitment 2021 notification: upsssc.gov.in