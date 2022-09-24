Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

UPSSSC Recruitment 2022 Notification: Apply for 701 Forest Guard posts at upsssc.gov.in, know how to apply

UPSSSC Recruitment 2022 Notification: The UPSSSC recruitment drive is being conducted for 701 Forest Guard posts in the UP Forest Department.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 24, 2022, 07:36 AM IST

UPSSSC Recruitment 2022 Notification: Apply for 701 Forest Guard posts at upsssc.gov.in, know how to apply
File photo

UPSSSC Recruitment 2022: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) is inviting applications for 701 Forest Guard posts. Interested candidates can apply through the official website upsssc.gov.in when the application window opens. The online application will begin on October 17, 2022.

The last date to apply is November 6, 2022. The UPSSSC recruitment drive is being conducted for 701 Forest Guard posts in the UP Forest Department.

Forest Guard: Candidates need to be at least a minimum of 21 years of age and a maximum of 40 years of age as on July 1, 2022, to be eligible for the post. The candidates must be a graduate of science in the subjects - Maths/Physics/Chemistry/Botany/ Zoology from any recognised university.  

UPSSSC Forest Guard Recruitment 2022: Here’s how to apply

  • Visit the official website upsssc.gov.in
  • Click on the apply link for the forest guard post
  • Fill in the application form, upload documents and pay fee
  • Submit and save for future reference

UPSSSC Forest Guard Recruitment 2022: Notification

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Amjad Khan Death Anniversary: Here are 6 amazing tales you didn't know about India's unforgettable GABBAR!
Ranveer Singh nude photoshoot: Here's how Alia Bhatt, John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor reacted to controversy
In pics: A look at Ranveer Singh's bizarre outfits as actor rules headlines for his nude photoshoot
Rashmika Mandanna sets ramp on fire as she turns showstopper for Varun Bahl at India Couture Week
Speed Reads
More
First-image
IND vs AUS 2nd T20I delayed due to wet outfield, next toss inspection at 8 PM
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.