UPSSSC Recruitment 2022 Notification: Apply for 701 Forest Guard posts at upsssc.gov.in, know how to apply

File photo

UPSSSC Recruitment 2022: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) is inviting applications for 701 Forest Guard posts. Interested candidates can apply through the official website upsssc.gov.in when the application window opens. The online application will begin on October 17, 2022.

The last date to apply is November 6, 2022. The UPSSSC recruitment drive is being conducted for 701 Forest Guard posts in the UP Forest Department.

Forest Guard: Candidates need to be at least a minimum of 21 years of age and a maximum of 40 years of age as on July 1, 2022, to be eligible for the post. The candidates must be a graduate of science in the subjects - Maths/Physics/Chemistry/Botany/ Zoology from any recognised university.

UPSSSC Forest Guard Recruitment 2022: Here’s how to apply

Visit the official website upsssc.gov.in

Click on the apply link for the forest guard post

Fill in the application form, upload documents and pay fee

Submit and save for future reference

UPSSSC Forest Guard Recruitment 2022: Notification