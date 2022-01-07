UPSSSC Recruitment 2022: Bumper applications invited, class 10 pass can apply - Important dates

The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has invited applications for the post of Instructor. The UPSSSC is looking to hire 2504 individuals through this recruitment drive.

The process of application will begin on January 18, 2022, and continue till February 8, 2022.

Candidates will get time till February 15, 2022, to make corrections in their application form. Interested candidates can apply on the official website of UPSSSC - upsssc.gov.in.

Vacanies available: 2504

- General Category - 1042 seats

- OBC category - 681 seats

- Economically Weaker (EWS) - 211 seats

- SC category - 526 seats

- ST category- 44 seats

Candidates applying for these positions should have passed class 10 and an ITI certificate. Apart from this, it is mandatory for the candidates to clear the UP PET exam.

The age limit to apply is between 21 years to 40 years. The age of candidates will be calculated as of July 1, 2022.

Here's how you can apply for the UPSSSC Recruitment 2022:

- Visit the official website- upsssc.gov.in.

- On the home page, click on Notice Board.

- Go to the link of the UPSSSC ITI Instructor Recruitment 2022 Online Form.

- Click on the link for registration.

- Candidates enter their Application Number and Password.

- After registration, fill the application form.