UPSSSC Recruitment 2021: Commission to fill 33,000 posts in 8 months -Details here

Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released a recruitment notification for UPSSSC. Recruitment exam result for 33,000 posts will be announced in the next 8 months i.e., by March 2022. Candidates who have appeared for any UPSSSC recruitment exams can check details on the official website of UPSSSC on upsssc.gov.in.

According to the UPSSSC notice, the recruitment result for 17,000 posts will be declared in November 2021, for 1500 posts result in December, 900+ posts in January 2022, 2900+ posts result in February and 5000+ posts results in March. However, the result date has not been announced yet by the Commission. But is expected to be announced soon.

Meanwhile, UPSSSC PET 2021 will be held in August. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has approved the UPSSSC PET examination date in a meeting with the chiefs of the recruitment selection commissions on Friday. Candidates can check the notification on the official website of UPSSSC, upsssc.gov.in. According to the official notice, UPSSSC PET is scheduled to be conducted on August 20, 2021. The exam will be held in two shifts.

A total of 20,73,540 candidates have already applied for the UPSSSC PET 2021. The UPSSSC main is likely to be held in October, after completing the Preliminary (PET 2021) exam in August.